Esprit H1 profit falls by half on store closures, weak European sales
February 25, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Esprit H1 profit falls by half on store closures, weak European sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Esprit Holdings posted a halving of first-half profit that also missed analyst estimates, as sales slid on the closure of underperforming stores, unseasonably warm weather in Europe and unfavourable currency rates.

Net profit came in at HK$47 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, down from HK$95 million a year earlier and below a StarMine SmartEstimate of HK$51.79 million from two analysts.

The company also said that return agreements with wholesalers in China for old inventory had hurt sales.

Turnover fell 13.2 percent to HK$10.7 billion.

Esprit shares ended down 1 percent compared with a flat broader market.

Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

