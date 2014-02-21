Retailer Esprit says China market a priority and big opportunity

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Friday China remains a big opportunity, listing it as a priority over the next two years, even after reporting a drop of 24.5 percent in overall turnover in that market.

The company also said it had hired Bernard Mah, a former executive of Hong Kong-listed Giordano, as managing director. Mah was chairman of Giordano’s China operations for 17 years through 2013.

Earlier on Friday, Esprit said it had swung to its first profit in a year after its new chief executive introduced a plan to cut costs and revamp its supply chain. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin and Downny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Clarence Fernandez)