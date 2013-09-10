FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Esprit says does not expect to post a loss in 2013/14
September 10, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Esprit says does not expect to post a loss in 2013/14

Reuters Staff

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Europe-focused retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd does not expect to post a loss in the current fiscal year or set aside further provisions, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.

Chief executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez, however, did not specify if the company would return to profit or break-even, and he did not give further details.

Martinez was speaking before an earnings briefing following Esprit’s announcement of a deeper-then-expected net loss for the fiscal year that ended in June.

Reporting By Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
