FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Esprit chief ups stake in company to 5.99 pct
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 14, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Former Esprit chief ups stake in company to 5.99 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A former senior executive of Esprit Holdings Ltd paid HK$271 million ($35 million) to increase his holding in the fashion retailer to 5.99 percent, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday.

Michael Ying increased his holding in Esprit to 116.2 million shares as of November 7, at an average price of HK$11.669 per share, from 93 million shares or 4.79 percent, according to the disclosure.

Esprit, which competes with the likes of U.S. group GAP Inc and Japan’s Fast Retailing Co Ltd, last month proposed a one-for-two rights issue of new shares to existing shareholders to raise up to HK$5.25 billion to help rebuild its brand, which the company last year said had “lost its soul.”

Its shares closed down 2.8 percent on Wednesday at HK$10.62, lagging a 1.2 percent gain in the benchmark index.

$1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.