ESRB says Europe's economic outlook has worsened

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - The outlook for Europe’s economy has worsened significantly, the European System Risk Board (ESRB) said on Thursday, warning that a slowdown along with an intensification of the debt crisis could put further strain on the already weakened banking sector.

The body, designed to give early warnings and one of Europe’s flagship responses to the financial crisis, said the main challenges were to limit contagion between European Union member states, while also promoting fiscal consolidation and finding a way to revive growth.

“Growth projections have worsened significantly since the beginning of the year,” the ESRB said in a statement.

“A further economic slowdown and an aggravation of the sovereign debt crisis could endanger the resilience of an already stressed banking sector, disrupt the provision of credit to the real economy and exacerbate an already high systemic risk,” it added.

The comments come after the European Central Bank’s staff projections showed hardly any changes in its growth outlook earlier this month, while the ECB reiterated that its baseline scenario was still for the economy to stabilise at low levels.

The ESRB is made up of a mix of central bankers and financial industry bodies and is designed to take a bird’s eye view of Europe’s economy flag up any emerging problems for relevant authorities to act on.

Critics argue it has no formal teeth and is therefore likely to prove ineffective. The ESRB argues, however, that its ability to issue public warnings gives it the ability to harness the disciplinary forces of the market.