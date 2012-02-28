India's Essar Oil loses $615 mln insurance claim

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian refiner Essar Oil said a tribunal had ruled against the company in a case relating to its 30.2 billion rupee ($615 million) insurance claim for damages sustained by its refinery during a cyclone in 1998.

“The verdict has no impact on our business since the claim amount has never been accounted for in Essar Oil’s books,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Essar had drawn an insurance policy with state-run United India Insurance Co in 1996, the company said.