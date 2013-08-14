FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Essar Oil in talks with banks to convert debt into dollars
August 14, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

India's Essar Oil in talks with banks to convert debt into dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil is in talks with domestic and foreign banks to complete converting its rupee debt into dollars in the next two quarters, its Chief Financial Officer Suresh Jain told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, the refiner said it had narrowed its quarterly net loss to 8.6 billion rupees ($136 million) for April-June period, compared with a loss of 15.2 billion rupees a year earlier. It is India’s second-largest private refiner and operates a 405,000 barrels per day refinery at Vadinar in western India.

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed Essar Oil, majority owned by London-listed Essar Energy, to raise $2.27 billion of which it has raised $820 million so far.

The Indian firm, controlled by billionaire brothers Shashi Ruia and Ravi Ruia, has been replacing its rupee debt with lower-cost, overseas loans.

