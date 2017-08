NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft , along with European trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP, will acquire 98 percent in India's Essar Oil for about $12-$13 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Rosneft will get 49 percent and the two investors - Trafigura and UCP - will hold the remaining 49 percent in equal parts, the sources said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)