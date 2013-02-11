BRIEF-Essar Energy reports higher refining margins for third quarter

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Essar Energy Plc : * Vadinar Q3 current price gross refining margins (cp grm) remained strong at

us$9.75/barrel * Vadinar Q3 throughput was 36.32 million barrels, up 77% * Stanlow Q3 cp grm at us$5.59/barrel, up 128% * Stanlow Q3 throughput was 18 million barrels * Work is now progressing well to meet the conditions and undertakings laid

down by government for mahan coal block * Has clearance from rbi to refinance $2.27 billion rupee loans with US dollar

denominated external commercial borrowing * Source text