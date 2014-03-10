FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essar Energy says will not close Stanlow refinery
March 10, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Essar Energy says will not close Stanlow refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Essar Energy Plc : * Denies plans to close Stanlow refinery * With reference to recent press reports, Essar Energy Plc denies that it has

any plans to close its Stanlow refinery. * The stanlow refinery is well-positioned to supply UK fuel demand * Co and transport fuel supply industry working together with UK government to

improve the resilience of UK refineries and importers. * Estimated $100 million cost improvement programme at Stanlow to ensure unit

can weather period of exceptionally poor margins * Source text

