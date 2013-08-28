FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Essar Energy names CEO
August 28, 2013

Essar Energy names CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Essar Energy Plc named Sushil Maroo as its chief executive, replacing Naresh Nayyar who has decided to step down after more than three years at the helm.

Nayyar will be appointed as a member of the Essar Corporate Centre, an oversight advisory committee, the company said in a statement.

He has led the London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately-owned Indian conglomerate Essar Group since March 2010.

Maroo, who most recently served as a deputy managing director and was on the board of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd , will take over as CEO on Sept. 16.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
