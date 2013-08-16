FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Margins fall at Essar Energy's Stanlow refinery due to weak prices
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 16, 2013 / 6:57 AM / in 4 years

Margins fall at Essar Energy's Stanlow refinery due to weak prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Essar Energy Plc said first-quarter refining margins at its Stanlow refinery in the UK fell by more than a third due to weaker diesel and jet prices relative to gasoline.

The London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately owned Indian conglomerate Essar Group, said throughput at its Stanlow refinery fell about 2 percent to 19.27 million barrels.

Current price gross refining margins at the 296,000 barrel per day Stanlow refinery in northwest England fell to $4.86 per barrel from $7.53 a year earlier.

The company said preparations were at an advanced stage for a turnaround at Stanlow in the second half of fiscal 2014.

Essar Energy’s oil refining unit and India’s second largest private refiner, Essar Oil, earlier this week reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of 11.06 billion Indian rupees ($180.06 million) for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of 1.78 billion Indian rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.