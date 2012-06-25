FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Essar Energy gets clearance for Mahan coal block
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Essar Energy gets clearance for Mahan coal block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - India-focused Essar Energy Plc said it received provisional approval for forest clearance for its Mahan coal block in India’s Madhya Pradesh state, bringing it a step closer to start mining operations at the site.

Essar Energy, which recently changed its accounting period, also said its core earnings for the 15-month period ended March 31 was $737.1 million.

For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2010, the company reported core earnings of $697 million.

Essar Energy’s power business has been restricted by delays in securing clearances required for mining from captive coal mines adjacent to its Mahan and Tori power projects.

“Significant further progress is still required in a number of areas and we will be continuing our dialogue with both state and central government to try and ensure this momentum is not lost,” Chief Executive Naresh Nayyar said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.