Essar Energy full-year earnings beat expectations

June 24 (Reuters) - Essar Energy Plc reported better-than-expected full-year earnings, as improving refining capacity at its core oil refineries -- Vadinar in India and Stanlow in Britain -- pushed up margins.

The London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately owned Indian conglomerate Essar Group, said earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, on a current price basis, was $1.34 billion in the year ended March 31, compared with a company-provided analysts’ estimate of $1.17 billion.