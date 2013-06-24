FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Essar Energy full-year earnings beat expectations
June 24, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Essar Energy full-year earnings beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Essar Energy Plc reported better-than-expected full-year earnings, as improving refining capacity at its core oil refineries -- Vadinar in India and Stanlow in Britain -- pushed up margins.

The London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately owned Indian conglomerate Essar Group, said earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, on a current price basis, was $1.34 billion in the year ended March 31, compared with a company-provided analysts’ estimate of $1.17 billion.

