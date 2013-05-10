FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Essar oil hopes to refinance about $1.8 bln of debt in 3-6 months-exec
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

India's Essar oil hopes to refinance about $1.8 bln of debt in 3-6 months-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Oil hopes to refinance about $1.8 billion worth of debt in 3-6 months, LK Gupta, chief executive officer and managing director, told reporters on Friday.

“The focus is on dollarisation of debt. We expect to complete this in the next 3-6 months,” Gupta said.

Essar Oil has RBI approval for refinancing upto $2.27 billion of rupee debt to dollars, and so far it has refinanced $481 million.

The privately-run refiner posted a net profit of 2 billion rupees in the quarter ended March. 31, from a loss of 5.15 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.