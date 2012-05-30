FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's Port of Antwerp invests $31 mln in India's Essar Ports
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 30, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Belgium's Port of Antwerp invests $31 mln in India's Essar Ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India’s Essar Ports said on Wednesday Belgium’s Port of Antwerp has infused 1.75 billion rupees ($31.35 million) into the company, as it looks to expand in the country.

The Belgian company’s investment is through global depository receipts at 100 rupees a piece.

Jan Adam, Chief Financial Officer of Port of Antwerp, will become a non-executive director on the Essar Ports board, it said.

The two companies will collaborate in training and consultancy services, port planning, traffic flow, quality and productivity improvement, Essar said. ($1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.