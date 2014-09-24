FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essentra says acquires Abric Berhad's major operating subsidiaries
September 24, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Essentra says acquires Abric Berhad's major operating subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc

* Acquisition of Abric Berhad’s major operating subsidiaries

* Signed an agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of major operating subsidiaries of Abric Berhad for rm 146m

* Transaction is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing, and will be reported under company’s component & protection solutions division

* The consideration, which is subject to customary adjustments for net debt and working capital, is payable on completion of transaction and will be funded from company’s existing facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
