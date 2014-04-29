FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essentra Q1 revenue rises 25 percent at constant forex
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Essentra Q1 revenue rises 25 percent at constant forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc

* Company’s overall performance was in line with board’s expectations

* Revenue was ahead +25% versus Q1 2013 (“comparable period” 2) at constant forex

* Company today announces that it has signed an agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Kelvindale Products Pty Ltd

* Cash consideration, which is subject to customary adjustments and is funded from company’s existing facilities, is payable on completion of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

