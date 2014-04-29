BRIEF-Essentra Q1 revenue rises 25 percent at constant forex

April 29 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc
* Company’s overall performance was in line with board’s expectations
* Revenue was ahead +25% versus Q1 2013 (“comparable period” 2) at constant forex
* Company today announces that it has signed an agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Kelvindale Products Pty Ltd
* Cash consideration, which is subject to customary adjustments and is funded from company's existing facilities, is payable on completion of transaction