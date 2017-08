Oct 31 (Reuters) - Filter products maker Essentra Plc named Paul Forman as its new chief executive officer.

* Company says Paul Forman, currently group CEO at Coats Group Plc, would join the board with effect from Jan. 1, to succeed Colin Day as chief executive.

* The company, which is a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components, says Day to stand down as CEO with effect from Dec. 31 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)