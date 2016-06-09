Essentra sees lower full-year adjusted operating profit

June 9 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components, warned of lower full-year adjusted operating profit, citing challenging market conditions in filter products and delays in some large projects.

The company, whose filter products are used in tobacco, health and personal care and consumer goods, said it expects adjusted operating profit to be between 155 million pounds and 165 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31 2016, compared with 171.5 million pounds ($248.8 million) last year.

Revenue is expected to be broadly unchanged from the 1.09 billion pounds it reported last year, Essentra said.

The company, whose products range from cigarette filters to adhesives, said site integration in health and personal care packaging had resulted in some short-term operational issues in both the US and the UK, hurting revenue and operating profit.