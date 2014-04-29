Essentra revenue rises on demand for special filters

April 29 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc, a supplier of plastic and fibre products, reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter revenue helped by demand for special filters and speciality tapes.

The FTSE-250 company, formerly known as Filtrona, said it had acquired plastic protection products maker Kelvindale Products Pty Ltd to foray into the Australian market.

Revenue at the company’s filter products unit, its largest division by revenue, grew 11 percent on a like-for-like basis since the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)