Essentra confident on 2016 after revenue rise

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc said its start to this year had been better than the last, after strong growth in its non-oil and gas-exposed units boosted full-year revenue, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent.

The company, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components, said revenue rose 27 percent to 1.10 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31.

Essentra expected at least mid-single-digit like-for-like revenue growth and double-digit adjusted EPS growth at constant exchange for 2016, Chief Executive Colin Day told Reuters. ($1 = 0.6981 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)