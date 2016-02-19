FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Essentra confident on 2016 after revenue rise
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 19, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Essentra confident on 2016 after revenue rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc said its start to this year had been better than the last, after strong growth in its non-oil and gas-exposed units boosted full-year revenue, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent.

The company, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components, said revenue rose 27 percent to 1.10 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31.

Essentra expected at least mid-single-digit like-for-like revenue growth and double-digit adjusted EPS growth at constant exchange for 2016, Chief Executive Colin Day told Reuters. ($1 = 0.6981 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.