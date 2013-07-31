FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Essentra profit rises on growth in cigarette filter division
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 31, 2013 / 6:43 AM / 4 years ago

Essentra profit rises on growth in cigarette filter division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31(Reuters) - British plastic and fibre products maker Essentra Plc’s first-half profit rose 25 percent, boosted by a strong growth in its cigarette filter division.

The FTSE-250 company, which changed its name from Filtrona Plc last month, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 60.3 million pounds ($92.01 million) from 48.1 million pounds, on a constant currency basis.

Essentra supplies plastic products to the hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies for use in cigarettes.

Revenue rose 18.4 percent to 384.6 million pounds. Revenue at its filter products division grew 19.8 percent to 129.5 million pounds.

The company raised its interim dividend by 23 percent to 4.8 pence per share from a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.