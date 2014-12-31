FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essere Benessere restructures debt
December 31, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Essere Benessere restructures debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Essere Benessere SpA :

* Restructures debt for new partnership

* Board has approved temporal rental of factory to new entity for 98 percent held by Essere Benessere

* Name of new entity will be EB Srl, with Essere Benessere acting as its holding company

* Temporal rental consists of an annual cost of 400,000 euros ($486,160)

* Debt restructuring plan will also consist of new capital increase and sale of assets

* Debt currently consists of 25 million euros on a 5 year basis

* Debt also consists of 6.4 million euros rescheduled debt to suppliers and 8.9 million euros of maturing debt to suppliers Source text: reut.rs/1ryJyaW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
