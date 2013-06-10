Fitch raises Essex County, NJ GO bond rating to AA

June 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Monday it raised Essex County, New Jersey’s general obligation bond rating to AA from AA-minus, affecting about $121 million of debt.

The rating action “reflects successful budget management during a time of elevated revenue risk associated with recessionary pressures,” the rating agency said in a statement.

It also includes the county’s ability to maintain a sufficient financial cushion in the wake of “measured recurring revenue increases and prudent spending adjustments over the last four years,” the rating agency added.

In addition, Fitch also upgraded Essex County Improvement Authority’s county guaranteed bonds to AA from AA-plus.