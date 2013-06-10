FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch raises Essex County, NJ GO bond rating to AA
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch raises Essex County, NJ GO bond rating to AA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Monday it raised Essex County, New Jersey’s general obligation bond rating to AA from AA-minus, affecting about $121 million of debt.

The rating action “reflects successful budget management during a time of elevated revenue risk associated with recessionary pressures,” the rating agency said in a statement.

It also includes the county’s ability to maintain a sufficient financial cushion in the wake of “measured recurring revenue increases and prudent spending adjustments over the last four years,” the rating agency added.

In addition, Fitch also upgraded Essex County Improvement Authority’s county guaranteed bonds to AA from AA-plus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.