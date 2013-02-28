FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Essilor CEO sees sales growing over 7 percent in 2013
February 28, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Essilor CEO sees sales growing over 7 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ophtalmic lens maker Essilor expects sales including the effect of acquisitions to grow more than 7 percent this year and contribution margins to remain stable at around 17.9 percent, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the group reported a rise in 2012 profits and sales on growing demand from emerging markets, Hubert Saigneres said: “We would be disappointed that if our organic sales growth weren’t around 5 percent [this year].” (Reporting by Elena Berton and Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

