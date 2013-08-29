Essilor says organic growth accelerates in Q2

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophtalmic lenses, said organic sales growth accelerated in the second quarter and forecast a full-year rise in sales of close to 7 percent.

Like-for-like quarterly revenue growth at constant exchange rates was 5.3 percent, against 1.9 percent in the first three months of the year, Essilor said in a statement on Thursday.

The group added that its first-half operating margin rose to 18.3 percent from 17.9 percent a year earlier and predicted a high level of profitability for the full year.