UPDATE 2-Essilor's new anti-fog lenses help drive Q1 sales

By Elena Berton

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of lenses for spectacles, said acquisitions and new high-margin products that block ultra-violet rays and stop lenses fogging up were helping it defy a tough economic backdrop.

Essilor’s said on Tuesday sales rose 24 percent in the first quarter, driven also by its expansion into emerging markets and diversification into lower-priced products.

After starting out as a specialist in high-end lenses, the company has diversified into mid-market optical products and moved into emerging countries to buffer slower growth in mature markets such as Europe.

The 163-year old French company’s product range spans reading glasses that sell in India for the equivalent of a few euros to high-performance lenses costing hundreds.

“Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties in certain regions of the world, this positive start to the year makes us confident that we will achieve our full-year 2012 target of revenue growth of 12 percent to 15 percent, excluding the currency effect,” Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a statement.

Business in North America picked up strongly in the first quarter, helped by the launch of the anti-UV lenses Crizal UV and the anti-fog Optifog range.

But southern European countries felt the pinch of a tough economic climate, Essilor said.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 1.27 billion euros ($1.67 billion), up 23.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent like-for-like, beating an average forecast of 1.2 billion from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Bryan Garnier analyst Cedric Rossi said Essilor’s organic growth was ahead of his expectations, reaching its highest level since 2007.

“These figures show that despite rather high prices and the economic crisis, consumers are ready to buy innovative, value-added products,” Rossi said.

Essilor shares, which have risen around 17 percent since the start of 2012, jumped more than 3 percent in early trade. At 0916 they were trading 1.35 percent higher at 64.67 euros, outperforming the CAC40 index, which was up 0.9 percent.

Essilor acquired several small lens makers during the quarter, making further inroads into fast-growing markets in Latin America, the Mediterranean, the Middle East and Asia.

UBS analysts estimate that acquisitions have generated around half the growth of Essilor in the last ten years.

As a result, Essilor is aiming for 1.5 billion of sales in these markets by 2015, compared with 612 million in 2011.