Essilor sees 2012 sales up after 2011 profit rise
#Healthcare
March 1, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 6 years ago

Essilor sees 2012 sales up after 2011 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of corrective eye lenses, predicted revenue growth and sustained high operating margins in 2012 after reporting a 9.4 percent rise in 2011 profits.

Net profit rose to 505.6 million euros ($676.34 million) last year, while sales increased 7.7 percent to 4.19 billion, the company said on Thursday .

Analysts had an average estimate of 523.13 million for net profit and 4.19 billion for sales, according to a Reuters poll.

The company expects revenue growth of 6 to 9 percent including acquisitions in 2012. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

