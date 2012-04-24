FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Essilor Q1 sales rise on new product launches
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 24, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

Essilor Q1 sales rise on new product launches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of corrective eye lenses, on Tuesday said first-quarter revenue jumped 24 percent, lifted by the launch of new anti-fog and anti-UV lens ranges and strong growth in the U.S.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 1.27 billion, up 23.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent organically, beating an average forecast of 1.2 billion from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

“Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties in certain regions of the world, this positive start to the year makes us confident that we will achieve our full-year 2012 target of revenue growth of 12 percent to 15 percent, excluding the currency effect,” Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a statement.

Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.