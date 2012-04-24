Essilor Q1 sales rise on new product launches

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of corrective eye lenses, on Tuesday said first-quarter revenue jumped 24 percent, lifted by the launch of new anti-fog and anti-UV lens ranges and strong growth in the U.S.

Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 1.27 billion, up 23.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent organically, beating an average forecast of 1.2 billion from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

“Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties in certain regions of the world, this positive start to the year makes us confident that we will achieve our full-year 2012 target of revenue growth of 12 percent to 15 percent, excluding the currency effect,” Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a statement.