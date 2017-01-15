FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2017 / 11:50 PM / 7 months ago

Luxottica and Essilor to merge in $53 bln deal -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French corrective eye lens maker Essilor have agreed on a 50 billion euros ($53.16 billion) merger, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would make Luxottica's founder, Leonardo Del Vecchio, the largest single shareholder in the combined company with about a 30 percent stake, the FT said. on.ft.com/2jNCtki

Luxottica and Essilor were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

