Essilor 2015 profit rises, sees higher revenue in 2016
February 19, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Essilor 2015 profit rises, sees higher revenue in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, said on Friday that operating profit rose 19.6 percent in 2015 and forecast that revenue would grow over the coming years, helped by demand from an ageing population.

Operating profit rose to 1.18 billion euros ($1.31 billion) last year from 989 million in 2014, while revenue rose 18.4 percent to 6.72 billion.

“In 2015, the optical market continued to be driven by demand from the world’s ageing populations and unmet vision needs,” the company said in a statement.

Essilor forecast full-year 2016 revenue growth, at constant exchange rates, of above 8 percent, including a like-for-like gain of around 5 percent. It predicted revenue growth of over 6 percent in 2018. ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by James Regan)

