Essilor sticks to sales target, weaker euro boosts Q1 revenue

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year revenue forecast after sales rose on the back of expansion in the United States and Europe, as a weaker euro helped.

Sales grew 4 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.659 million euros ($1.78 million) in the January-March quarter, the French lens maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group reaffirmed its forecast for a full-year revenue growth of 4.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, faster than the 3.7 percent growth achieved in 2014.

The sharp increase against the euro in currencies such as the U.S. dollar, the British pound and the Chinese yuan had a 12.8 percent positive currency effect on consolidated revenue, Essilor said. ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)