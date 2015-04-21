FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Essilor sticks to sales target, weaker euro boosts Q1 revenue
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 21, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Essilor sticks to sales target, weaker euro boosts Q1 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year revenue forecast after sales rose on the back of expansion in the United States and Europe, as a weaker euro helped.

Sales grew 4 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.659 million euros ($1.78 million) in the January-March quarter, the French lens maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group reaffirmed its forecast for a full-year revenue growth of 4.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, faster than the 3.7 percent growth achieved in 2014.

The sharp increase against the euro in currencies such as the U.S. dollar, the British pound and the Chinese yuan had a 12.8 percent positive currency effect on consolidated revenue, Essilor said. ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.