UPDATE 1-Essilor keeps 2014 goals as Q3 sales growth accelerates

* Q3 sales rise 3.9 pct to 1.415 bln euros

* Growth strong in Southern Europe, Germany “difficult”

* Sees 2014 sales growth of over 13 pct excluding forex

* Sees 2014 adj operating margin of around 18.6 pct (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year revenue and margin forecasts after organic sales growth accelerated in the third quarter.

Essilor supplies eyewear makers such as Milan-based Luxottica. Its products span from reading glasses that sell in India for the equivalent of a few euros to high-performance lenses costing hundreds.

Sales were strongest in North America and emerging markets but roughly flat in Europe. Essilor welcomed the recovery of Southern European countries like Spain, where growth was in the double digits, but warned that the situation was “difficult” in Germany and Northern Europe.

Essilor said growth was led by lenses and optical instruments, which saw a 5.5 percent like-for-like rise in revenue, the division’s strongest performance since mid- 2012.

Sunglasses and readers, in contrast, saw like-for-like sales drop 10.5 percent, due largely to destocking at U.S. distributors. “A significant improvement in performance is expected in the fourth quarter,” Essilor said.

Third-quarter group sales grew 3.9 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.415 billion euros ($1.79 billion), after rising 3.5 percent in the second quarter.

The company reaffirmed it aimed for full-year revenue growth of over 13 percent excluding currency effects and an adjusted operating margin of around 18.6 percent.

Shares in Essilor, which have risen 1.66 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 84.51 euros on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalisation of some 18 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet,Editing by dominique Vidalon)