PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of opthalmic lenses, on Thursday reported a rise in 2012 profits and sales on continued demand for its products in emerging markets.

Net profit rose 15.5 percent to 584 million euros ($765 million) as sales increased 19 percent to 4.99 billion, matching the ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S consensus.