FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Essilor forecasts higher sales, margin in 2014
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 28, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Essilor forecasts higher sales, margin in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Essilor forecast full-year revenue growth of more than 13 percent excluding currency effects on Thursday after first-half sales rose 7.9 percent.

The world’s largest maker of opthalmic lenses also said it expected an adjusted operating margin of around 18.6 percent, after it rose to 18.9 percent in the first half from 18.3 percent a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit before restructuring costs and goodwill impairment rose 11.4 percent in the first six months of the year to 526 million euros (695 million). Sales were 2.78 billion, Essilor said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7569 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.