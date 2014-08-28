Essilor forecasts higher sales, margin in 2014

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Essilor forecast full-year revenue growth of more than 13 percent excluding currency effects on Thursday after first-half sales rose 7.9 percent.

The world’s largest maker of opthalmic lenses also said it expected an adjusted operating margin of around 18.6 percent, after it rose to 18.9 percent in the first half from 18.3 percent a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit before restructuring costs and goodwill impairment rose 11.4 percent in the first six months of the year to 526 million euros (695 million). Sales were 2.78 billion, Essilor said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7569 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)