Essilor keeps 2014 goals as Q3 sales growth accelerates
October 24, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Essilor keeps 2014 goals as Q3 sales growth accelerates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year revenue and margin forecasts after organic sales growth accelerated in the third quarter.

Third-quarter sales grew 3.9 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.415 billion euros ($1.79 billion), Essilor said in a statement on Friday. This compared with 3.5 percent like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter.

The company reaffirmed it aimed for full-year revenue growth of over 13 percent excluding currency effects and an adjusted operating margin of around 18.6 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet,Editing by dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
