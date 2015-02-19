N.America, emerging markets boost Essilor profits

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, posted a 15 percent rise in full-year operating profit on the back of 12 percent revenue growth, helped by expansion in North America and fast-growing countries, and acquisitions.

Operating profit was 989 million euros, while revenue reached 5.67 billion, Essilor said in a statement on Thursday. The company also proposed raising its dividend on 2014 earnings by 8.5 percent to 1.02 euros a share.

“In a structurally expanding ophthalmic optics market and with a more favorable currency environment, 2015 promises to be another year of strong growth in revenue and contribution from operations,” Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said.

Essilor forecast revenue growth exceeding 4.5 percent on a like-for-like basis in 2015. Barring new strategic acquisitions, it is targeting revenue growth of between 8 and 11 percent excluding currency effects. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)