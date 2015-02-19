FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.America, emerging markets boost Essilor profits
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 19, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

N.America, emerging markets boost Essilor profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, posted a 15 percent rise in full-year operating profit on the back of 12 percent revenue growth, helped by expansion in North America and fast-growing countries, and acquisitions.

Operating profit was 989 million euros, while revenue reached 5.67 billion, Essilor said in a statement on Thursday. The company also proposed raising its dividend on 2014 earnings by 8.5 percent to 1.02 euros a share.

“In a structurally expanding ophthalmic optics market and with a more favorable currency environment, 2015 promises to be another year of strong growth in revenue and contribution from operations,” Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said.

Essilor forecast revenue growth exceeding 4.5 percent on a like-for-like basis in 2015. Barring new strategic acquisitions, it is targeting revenue growth of between 8 and 11 percent excluding currency effects. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.