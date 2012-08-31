FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Essilor H1 profits rise, confirms 2012 outlook
August 31, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Essilor H1 profits rise, confirms 2012 outlook

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Essilor on Friday reported a 16 percent rise in first-half profits, driven by the launch of new products, and confirmed its outlook for 2001.

The world’s largest maker of lenses for spectacles said it is still targeting revenue growth of between 12 and 15 percent excluding currency.

Net profit in the first half of 2012 rose to 300.6 million euros ($375.69 million) from 258.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

Sales increased by 22.8 percent, or 6.6 percent on a like-for-like basis, to 2.53 billion.

$1 = 0.8001 euros Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent

