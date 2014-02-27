Essilor aims for 10-12 pct sales growth in 2014

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, said on Thursday that it was aiming for 10 to 12 percent sales growth at constant exchange rates this year after it posted weaker-than-expected 2013 results.

Operating profit rose 1.5 percent to 843 million euros ($1.15 billion) on a similar rise in sales to 5.07 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected operating profit of 882 million on sales of 5.1 billion. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)