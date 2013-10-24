UPDATE 1-Essilor cuts sales goal again on N.America, acquisitions

* Q3 sales rise 7.1 pct to 1.24 bln eur excl forex

* Sees 2013 like-for-like revenue up around 6 pct (Adds detail on acquisitions, CEO comment, background)

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, cut its full-year growth target again on Thursday, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in North America and delays in finalising some acquisitions.

The company now expects 2013 like-for-like revenue including bolt-on acquisitions to rise around 6 percent. The company had cut its forecast to close to 7 percent in August, a slowdown from 8 percent last year.

Essilor stuck to its target for a high level of profitability, however, as it rolls out new products. Its operating margin was 18.3 percent in the first six months of the year.

“Essilor is actively positioning itself to benefit, in 2014, from growth in the optics market, where global demand for improved visual health remains largely unfulfilled,” Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said.

Essilor’s product range spans from reading glasses that sell in India for the equivalent of a few euros to high-performance lenses costing hundreds.

The company agreed in July to take over Transitions Optical from its partner PPG Industries for $1.73 billion, a move that will help it expand in the fast-growing market of variable-tint lenses. It expects the deal to close in the first half of next year.

Essilor also carried out five bolt-on acquisitions during the third quarter, representing 74 million euros in combined full-year revenue.

Third-quarter group sales rose 7.1 percent excluding currency impacts to 1.24 billion euros ($1.71 billion), Essilor said.

Shares in Essilor, which have risen 5.2 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 80 euros on Wednesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of some 17 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)