Essilor confirms targets as Q3 sales rise
October 25, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

Essilor confirms targets as Q3 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Essilor International, the world’s largest maker of corrective lenses, stuck to its full-year forecasts on Thursday after it posted an 18 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by the Asia-Pacific region and North America.

Sales reached 1.23 billion euros in the quarter for a like-for-like gain of 4 percent, Essilor said in a statement on Thursday.

“Essilor confirms its full-year objectives of 12 percent to 15 percent growth in revenue, before the currency effect, and of sustained high profitability excluding strategic acquisitions,” the company said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

