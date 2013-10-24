FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Essilor cuts sales goal again on N.America, acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 24, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Essilor cuts sales goal again on N.America, acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, cut its full-year growth target again on Thursday, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in North America and delays in finalising some acquisitions.

The company now expects 2013 like-for-like revenue including bolt-on acquisitions to rise around 6 percent. The company had cut its forecast to close to 7 percent in August, a slowdown from 8 percent last year.

Third-quarter sales rose 7.1 percent to 1.24 billion euros ($1.71 billion), Essilor said in a statement.

Essilor stuck to its target for a high level of profitability, however, as it rolls out new products. Its operating margin was 18.3 percent in the first six months of the year.

($1 = 0.7256 euros)

Reporting by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.