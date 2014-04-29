Essilor keeps goals after Q1 sales rise

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Essilor, the world’s largest opthalmic lens maker, stuck to its full-year targets on Tuesday after it posted a 3.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales, led by a rebound at its main lenses and optical instruments division.

Revenue reached 1.32 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in the quarter, for like-for-like growth of 2.4 percent, Essilor said in a statement.

Essilor confirmed its 2014 targets of 10-12 percent growth in revenue at constant exchange rates and a contribution margin of between 18.2 and 18.6 percent. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)