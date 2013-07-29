Essilor sees no major antitrust issue with Transitions

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Essilor does not expect any major antitrust issues arising from its purchase of PPG Industries Inc’s controlling stake in their Transitions Optical joint venture, its chief operating officer said on Monday.

“Lawyers for Essilor and PPG don’t see any major issues, but it takes time and this is why we don’t expect the closing before the first semester of 2014,” Laurent Vacherot said during a conference call.

PPG said earlier on Monday it had agreed to sell its controlling stake in Transitions Optical to Essilor for $1.73 billion.