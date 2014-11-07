FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Esso Thailand sets annual capex at $67 mln, wants more market share
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Esso Thailand sets annual capex at $67 mln, wants more market share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Esso Thailand PCL, a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp, said on Friday it had set an annual capital expenditure target of 2.2 billion baht ($67 million) to improve its refinery, petrochemical and retail businesses in the country.

Some 1.2 billion baht will be used to improve the efficiency of its 177,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a petrochemical plant, and the rest for the retail business, Mongkolnimit Auacherdkul, director for public and government affairs, told reporters.

Yodpong Sutatham, director and retail manager, said Esso aimed to raise its ranking in the Thai retail market to second next year from third after PTT PCL and Bangchak Petroleum.

Esso’s refinery in eastern Chonburi province accounts for about 14 percent of Thailand’s total.

It also operates a petrochemical plant with annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes of aromatics products and 50,000 tonnes of solvent and has more than 570 service stations nationwide. ($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
