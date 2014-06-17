FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Esso (Thailand) shuts naphtha hydrofiner, aromatic plant for 21 days
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Esso (Thailand) shuts naphtha hydrofiner, aromatic plant for 21 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 17 (Reuters) - Esso (Thailand), a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp, said on Tuesday it has shut down its naphtha hydrofiner and aromatic plant for 21 days from June 14 to improve refinery efficiency and reliability.

The shutdown, which came after the slowdown in the production of a cracking unit and catalytic reformer, would reduce output of its 177,000 barrel-per-day refinery by about 10,000 bpd, the refiner said.

Its aromatic capacity run rate will be cut by 24,000 tonnes in the second quarter during the shutdown period, it said.

To offset the impact from the maintenance, the company has built up and secured inventory and product for continuous supply during the period, it said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Erica Billingham)

