Nov 23 (Reuters) - Asset manager East Capital International AB appointed Francois Perrin as portfolio manager in its investment management team.

Perrin, who will be based in Hong Kong, will oversee Greater China markets working alongside portfolio manager Dmitriy Vlasov, the company said.

Perrin joins East Capital from BNP Paribas Investment Partners Asia, where he most recently held the title of head of Greater China Equities. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)