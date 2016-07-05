FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's Estacio CEO Zaher quits amid takover battle
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 5, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Estacio CEO Zaher quits amid takover battle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - The second largest shareholder in Estácio Participações SA, Chaim Zaher, resigned as chief executive officer, Brazil's No. 2 private college operator said on Tuesday, after a month-long bidding battle for the company.

Zaher, who was named Estacio's CEO in June, recommended the company's director of operations, Gilberto de Castro, take over his post. It is not clear from the filing why Zaher quit.

The Zaher family is considering buying out minority owners in an effort to outmaneuver takeover bids from rivals Kroton and Ser Educacional. A source told Reuters last week that the family could still make the cash offer if the bids of Kroton and Ser Educacional are not atractive.

Estacio's board on Thursday accepted an improved takeover bid from larger Kroton worth 5.5 billion reais ($1.67 billion), moving closer to end the takeover battle.

The board will meet again on July 8 to review the terms of the merger and, if all the conditions are agreed on, call for a shareholders' assembly to approve the proposal. ($1 = 3.3001 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.