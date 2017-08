BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's education firm Estácio Participações SA on Tuesday said its board will examine a new takeover bid put forward by rival Kroton Educacional SA.

Kroton's all-stock unsolicited bid for Estacio could be valued at around 5 billion reais ($1.47 billion), according to Thomson Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)